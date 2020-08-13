Harold R. Edmondson2/13/1928 - 7/31/2020Harold "Harry" R. Edmondson, 92, died peacefully July 31, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the loving husband of Ruth Wagner Edmondson. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in November.Born February 13, 1928 in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Harold was the son of the late Arthur and Isabelle Henn Edmondson. He graduated from Stroudsburg High School. Harold honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II and Korea. He received military honors and the rank of Corporal while serving his country.Harold's lifelong career was dedicated to the printing industry. He worked for the Hughes Printing Company in Stroudsburg, PA and retired from the U.S. Government Printing Office, Washington, DC. Harry was a 32° Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of the Pocono Lodge No.780, the Valley of Allentown, and Kena Temple, Arlington, VA. Harry received the Medal of Valor from the Shiners among many other proud accomplishments.Harold and Ruth enjoyed many good times and friendships together while living in Stroudsburg, PA, Falls Church, VA, Naples, FL., Fairfield and Elizabethtown, PA. One of his special joys was raising and training his beloved Collies, Dusty and Winkie.Surviving in addition to his loving wife are a sister-in-law, Shirley Wagner Eagen, Clarks Summit, a niece Gretchen Eagen Mackie and husband Matt, Waverly, PA, a nephew Jay Eagen and wife Cathy, Durango, CO; great niece, Brianna Eagen, great nephew Keiran Eagen, and many other nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Jr. (Janice) and Charles (Lillian) Edmondson, two sisters, Muriel Edmondson Murphy (Roger) and Barbara Edmondson Harkness.Graveside Service with military honors was held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Wednesday, August 12th. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Masonic Children's Home of PA. 1 Masonic Drive, Att. Gift Planning Dept, Elizabethtown, PA. 17022.To leave online condolence visit the funeral home website or send mail correspondence to the funeral home which will be passed along to the family.Harold's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 111 Colburn Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.Jennings-Calvey Funeral111 Colburn Avenue, Clarks Summit