Harold Samuel Strunk Sr.
11/19/1934 - 4/26/2020
Harold Samuel Strunk Sr., 85, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley L (Brands) Strunk, they were married May 12, 1973 and again on November 5, 1994.
Born November 19, 1934 in Analomink, the son of the late Samuel Howard Sr. and Ruth (Ehrgood) Strunk. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County.
Harold was a proud veteran serving in both the United States Army and also the National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his children George and his wife Samantha, Keith and his wife Terrianne, Debbie Keiper, Sandra Strunk, Harold "Chip" Jr. and his wife Gerry, Scott and his wife Lane, Lynda Strunk, Keala Jabara and her husband William, and Kevin and his wife Cheryl.
He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and his brother Samuel H. Strunk Jr and his wife Cathy. And many, many nieces and nephews.
Harold was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald C. Strunk Sr., and Fred A. Strunk.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg PA is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mooseheart International, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart IL 60539.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020