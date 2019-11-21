|
|
Harriet A. Miller
08/27/1939 - 11/21/2019
Harriet A. Miller, 80, of Stroudsburg, went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, November 21, 2019, while under hospice care at The Gardens at Stroud in East Stroudsburg.
Born on August 27, 1939 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Norma (Kunkle) Miller. She was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and worked at Burnley Workshop in Hamilton Township for many years. Harriet was a soldier of The Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg. She loved attending family gatherings at her sister Linda's house and loved her kitty cats. In younger days, she loved to sing and do embroidery.
Surviving are two sisters, Linda Klein and husband George of East Stroudsburg and Sandra Schick and husband John of Bartonsville; nieces, Becky Smith and husband Harvey and Nannette Hawes; and nephews, Howard Klein and wife Janice, Ragnar Schick and wife Debbie, David Berry and Leroy Berry. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Antrich. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Major BethEllen Parkhurst officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice, Fitzmaurice Community Services and The Gardens at Stroud for all the good care they gave Harriet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army, St. Luke's Hospice or Fitzmaurice Community Services.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019