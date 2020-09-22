Harriet M. Taylor3/4/1935 - 9/21/2020Harriet M. Taylor, 85, of Jackson Township, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, while under hospice care in her daughter's home in Wyalusing.Born on March 4, 1935 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late George and Evelyn (Seese) Taylor and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.She worked at J.J. Newberry store, Gulf Oil, Stroud Manor Nursing Home and for Attorney George Westervelt.Since 1970 Harriet has been a very active member of the Neola United Methodist Church where she served on the kitchen committee and helped at the church stand at the West End Fair. She was also a Girl Scout leader for ten years.Her hobbies included crocheting and knitting and she donated many handmade baby hats and blankets over the years. Harriet always enjoyed volunteering her time and helping others.Surviving are three children, Judy Williams and husband Kevin, Brian Price and wife Susan, and Jacqueline Elliott and husband Keith; four grandchildren, Scott Williams and wife Susan, Kyle Williams, Melissa Price and husband Michael, and Samantha Elliott and companion Troy Rispoli; two great grandchildren, Colt and Claire; two step grandchildren, Nicole Elliott and Megan Alba; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Evelyn Smith, Herman Taylor, Robert Taylor, Geraldine May and William Taylor; a half-sister, Dorothy Lambert; and her companion, Elwood Williams.Services will be held on Monday, September 28, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at noon followed by the funeral service at 1:00PM with Pastor Paul Milligan officiating. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Standing Stone Cemetery in Bradford County.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Neola United Methodist Church, 5621 Neola Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg