Harry L. Eggert
11/14/1931 - 10/28/2019
Harry L. Eggert, 87, of Stroudsburg, died Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus. He was the husband of the late Gloria D. (Fescina) Eggert who died April 7, 2003.
Born on November 14, 1931 at home in Long Pond, he was a son of the late William C. and Beatrice (Kresge) Eggert and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a Korean War veteran having served as a Sergeant in the United States Army.
Harry was parts sales manager at Cyphers' Truck Parts in Stroudsburg until retiring after forty years of service.
He was a member of Wilson-Fischer Post 413 American Legion in Pocono Lake; and a life member of D.A.V. and Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg.
Surviving are his daughter, Leanne Richards and husband Andrew of Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, Matthew Richards and wife Heather and Ashleigh Daniell and husband Jeffrey; two great-granddaughters, Hailie Richards and Adalyn Daniell; his twin sister, Harriet Costanzo of Mt. Pocono; his sister Vivian Gannon of Stroudsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Eggert and Melvin Eggert.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday November 15, 2019 at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019