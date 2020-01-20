Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Harry L. Fenstermaker Sr.


1940 - 2020
Harry L. Fenstermaker Sr. Obituary
Harry L. Fenstermaker Sr.
12/16/1940 - 1/19/2020
Harry L. Fenstermaker Sr., 79, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, January 19 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.
His wife was the former Sarah Storm. The couple had been married 58 years. Born on December 16, 1940, he was the son of the late Raymond and Lottie (Schmeltzy) Fenstermaker.
He worked for Collins and Aikman, Cooper Industries, and later worked as a security guard for many companies, last working at Creature Comforts.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah M. Fenstermaker; a son, Harry L. Fenstermaker and his wife Rhonda; three daughters, Renee Leidy and her husband Glenn, Ebony Fenstermaker and her fiancé Patrick Weaver, Stephanie Fenstermaker; five grandchildren, Krystle Meglio and her husband Dominick, Lauren Fenstermaker, Keith Leidy, Zoey Haven, Addy Haven; two brothers, Maynard Fenstermaker and his wife Barbara, Wilson Fenstermaker; a sister, Irene Davidson; and his loving dog, Peaches. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Revonna Fenstermaker, a brother, Archie Fenstermaker, and six sisters.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Zion United Lutheran Church, Brodheadsville. Memorial church services will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any .
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
