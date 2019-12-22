|
|
Harry W. Ott Sr.
5/22/1952 - 12/16/2019
Harry W. Ott Sr. 67, of Blakeslee, passed away on Monday December 16, 2019, at his home.
Born in Philadelphia on May 22, 1952, he was a son of the late Raymond and Lillian (Fegley) Ott. Harry was educated in the Philadelphia school system and worked most of his life as a carpenter. In 1992 he relocated to Blakeslee.
Harry enjoyed Eagles football, crabbing, going to the shore, and watching western movies.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was his wife, the former Michelle (Yanak) Ott who passed away on August 28, 2015 and a son, Harry W. Ott Jr. who passed away on January 15, 2016.
Surviving are his daughters, Angela Fuges and her husband Rob, of Philadelphia, Patricia Holtzapple and her husband Brian of Selinsgrove, Kimberely Furlong and her husband Harry also of Philadelphia and Patricia Peffer and her husband William of Blakeslee; brothers, Raymond Ott of Philadelphia, Joseph Ott and his wife Barbara of Levittown, son, Clayton Peffer and his wife Sue of Philadelphia; sisters, Ruth Stevenson and her husband John of Philadelphia, and Maria Wigton and her husband Dave of Florida; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Yanac Funeral Home
35 Sterling Rd, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019