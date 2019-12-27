|
|
Helen C. Scharlach
02/06/1928 - 12/27/2019
Helen C. Scharlach, 91, of East Stroudsburg, died early Friday morning, December 27, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of William Scharlach, Jr. who died December 13, 1997.
Born on February 6, 1928 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Nardin) Nunamann and lived in Monroe County since 1983. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in East Stroudsburg.
Surviving are three children, Suzanne Ludwig and husband Louis of Allendale, NJ, Sandra Scharlach of Staten Island, NY, and Jon Erik Scharlach of Newfoundland; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her last living sibling, Robert Nunamann of Branchville, NJ; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, William Robert Scharlach in 2014.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:30AM followed by the funeral service at 10:30AM with Pastor David Cornell officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, 160 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019