Helen Early12/02/2020Helen Early, 94, of Stroudsburg passed away the morning of Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in New York City, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Victoria (Keshishian) Buroojy. Helen was the widow of Francis Early, with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage.Helen was of the Greek Orthodox faith. She had resided in Stroudsburg for the past 11 years, and prior to that in Cottonwood, Arizona. She graduated college in 1979 with a BA in Home Economics. Helen loved to travel, cook, and was known to be an amazing seamstress. She worked as a Word Processor for Scholastic and later moved on to work in the administration department of Fairleigh Dickinson University.Helen is survived by her son; Robert Early and wife Eileen of East Stroudsburg, and daughter; Christina O'Connor and husband Michael of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her brother; Thomas Buroojy of Marlton, NJ, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.Cremation will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360