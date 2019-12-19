|
|
Helen Green
12/18/2019
Helen Green, 95, of Pocono Pines, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lakeland Healthcare Center in Haskell, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her husband Adam Green in 2012, who was truly the love of her life and soul mate.
Born in Ashley, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Maryann (Sudol) Wos.
Helen worked for Bendix corporation in New Jersey for 30 years. After retiring, she moved to Pocono Pines where she lived a very active life surrounding herself with friends and family. Helen enjoyed bowling, traveling and was a devout Catholic who was very active in her church.
She had many nieces and nephews and treated them like her own children. Helen was a very selfless person, who had a heart of gold, and always gave to others in their time of need. As such, Helen had a huge impact on so many lives.
She is survived by her brother, John Wos of Clifton, New Jersey and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Wos.
There will be a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21 at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Villa. Burial will follow at Pocono Lake Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Cresco.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019