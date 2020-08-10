Helen McGoldrick

Helen McGoldrick08/08/2020Helen McGoldrick, 86, passed away Saturday, August 8 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.She was the loving wife of the late Alisdair McGoldrick. They celebrated 54 years or marriage together before his passing in 2007.Born in Johnstone, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late John Daly and the late Mary (Scarf) Daly.Helen was a quality control inspector for Shape Components in Little Falls, NJ for twenty five years. Later on, she worked at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville for five years. She moved with her husband and son from Scotland to North New Jersey in 1964. They resided there until 1987 when they moved to the West End. Helen has spent the past six years in Getz's Personal Care Home. She adored her grandchildren, and always enjoyed going to their sporting events. She would travel with the family to all parts of the country for her grandchildren's wrestling tournaments throughout the years. She was also the videographer for all the wrestling matches that she attended. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.She is survived by her son, Patrick McGoldrick and his wife Cathy of Saylorsburg, and a grandson, Patrick McGoldrick and his wife Megan of Bethlehem. In addition to her husband and siblings, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria Theresa, and two grandsons, Timothy McGoldrick and Ian McGoldrick.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Stroudsburg.Due to COVID-19 and at the family's request, only 10 people at a time will be allowed into our chapel for viewing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church, 818 Main St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38 Brodheadsville, PA 18322.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville