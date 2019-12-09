|
|
Helen Purcell
12/5/2019
Helen Purcell, 96, of State Road, North Carolina, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Purcell.
Born in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Olana Coretski.
Helen was a homemaker, worked for Union 76 for a period of time, and later moved to State Road, North Carolina with her daughter in 2003.
She is survived by her children: Olana Horneck and her husband, Bobby of State Road, North Carolina; Dennis Purcell and his wife, Teresa of Tannersville; and Patrick Purcell and his wife, Lois of Sciota; grandchildren: Janessa and Sheena Purcell both of Sciota; and Melissa Swisher and her husband, Ryan of Mountainhome.
There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, December 13 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Father Nicholas J. Solak will conduct a service at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab by visiting bestfriends.org
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019