Helen R. Eilber
10/19/1949 - 4/15/2020
Helen R. Eilber, 70, of Hamilton Township, died peacefully Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at home, after a brief battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Jack E. Eilber, Sr. with whom she shared 24 years of marriage at the time of his passing in April 2019.
Born on October 19, 1949 in Sayreville, NJ, she was the daughter of Walter E. McKeon and the late Helen (Parisen) McKeon. Helen called Monroe County, PA home for the last 30 years.
She retired from Pocono Medical Center as a medical record transcriptionist and volunteered for several years at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter. Helen enjoyed time with her family most of all, especially fishing with her husband Jack at Beltzville Lake.
Helen is survived by her sister, Barbara Jennings of Lakewood, NJ; two children, Joe Linaberry (Juliet Dunham) of Pocono Pines and Holly Johnson (Theron) of Union, Maine; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
Because of the COVID19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of Helen's life at a later date. Private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark Funeral Home to defray expenses.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020