Helene Walter
3/28/1921 - 2/19/2020
Helene Walter, 98, of Jackson Township, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, while under hospice care in her daughter's home. She was the widow of Fred W. Walter who died February 8, 2004.
Born on March 28, 1921 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Amalia (Oechsner) Laubner. Prior to moving in with her daughter, she lived in Shawnee-on-Delaware and Marshalls Creek.
In earlier years she worked in various offices in Manhattan, NY, and retired from Pocono Hospital as a unit clerk.
She was a member of the Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church.
Helene was a dedicated mom, grandmother and great grandmother; and her family always came first. She loved her animals, gardening, reading and beating her family at UNO.
Surviving are: three daughters, Sandra Uhrig (William), Maureen "Renee" Watkins (Mark Lovett), and Marliese Walter (Jeffrey Stocker); two grandchildren, Jennifer Uhrig ("Chip" Dimmick) and William Uhrig (Cheryl); three great-grandchildren, Kayla Dimmick, Jacob Dimmick, and Madison Uhrig; a brother, William Laubner (Rita); and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM with Rev. Jeffrey L. Brower officiating. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Monroe Animal League, P.O. Box 23, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or Camp Papillon, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18630.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020