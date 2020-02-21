Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Helene Walter


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene Walter Obituary
Helene Walter
3/28/1921 - 2/19/2020
Helene Walter, 98, of Jackson Township, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, while under hospice care in her daughter's home. She was the widow of Fred W. Walter who died February 8, 2004.
Born on March 28, 1921 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Amalia (Oechsner) Laubner. Prior to moving in with her daughter, she lived in Shawnee-on-Delaware and Marshalls Creek.
In earlier years she worked in various offices in Manhattan, NY, and retired from Pocono Hospital as a unit clerk.
She was a member of the Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church.
Helene was a dedicated mom, grandmother and great grandmother; and her family always came first. She loved her animals, gardening, reading and beating her family at UNO.
Surviving are: three daughters, Sandra Uhrig (William), Maureen "Renee" Watkins (Mark Lovett), and Marliese Walter (Jeffrey Stocker); two grandchildren, Jennifer Uhrig ("Chip" Dimmick) and William Uhrig (Cheryl); three great-grandchildren, Kayla Dimmick, Jacob Dimmick, and Madison Uhrig; a brother, William Laubner (Rita); and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM with Rev. Jeffrey L. Brower officiating. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Monroe Animal League, P.O. Box 23, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or Camp Papillon, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18630.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -