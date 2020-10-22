Helmut N. Luehrs

2020

Helmut N. Luehrs - 94 of Henryville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, at home. Born in Elmlohe, Germany, he was the son of Johann & Berta (Dreyer) Lührs. He was the husband of Marianne (Brauer) Luehrs, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage before her passing in 2000. They emigrated to the United States in 1956 and became citizens in 1968.

A man of many talents, he operated a delicatessen in NY, worked at Ronson Manufacturing in Delaware Water Gap, and sold brushes at the Weiler Brush Store in Cresco. However, he spent the majority of his life employed in the field of carpentry. Since the 1960's he had been a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Luehrs-Shaw, wife of Thomas Shaw of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Deborah Storman, wife of Daniel Storman, of Henryville, with whom he resided, and three grandsons: Andrew Shaw and wife Rachelle; Zachary Storman; and Nathan Storman and fiancé Lindsay Sommers. He will be sorely missed by the family pets, Smokey and Bandit.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal shelter or rescue of one's choice.

The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.

The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home

401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store