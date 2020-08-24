Henry B. Lesoine7/17/1962 - 8/23/2020Henry B. Lesoine, 58, of East Stroudsburg, died Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 at HCR Manor Care in Easton where he was a resident since February 2018.Born on July 17,1962 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Lawrence "Bud" and Grace (Bachelder) Lesoine and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.He was a self-employed plumber.Henry was a member of the Barger Lodge #325 F&AM and was an avid golfer.Surviving are a sister, Helen Mease of Saylorsburg; a niece, Olivia Mease and her fiance, John, of Henryville; a nephew, Spencer Mease of Saylorsburg; and his twelve year old boxer, Billy. He was preceded in death by three boxers, Bubba, Little and Herman and was a great "dog dad" to them all.Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. Cremation was private.His family would like to thank the staff of HCR Manor Care and Heartland Hospice for their care and concern.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main St., Stroudsburg