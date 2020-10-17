1/
Henry Clare
Henry Clare
10/13/2020
Henry Clare, 78, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in England, he was the son of the late Joseph and Angela Clare.
Henry was of the Catholic faith. He worked as bus driver for most of his life. Henry was also a United States Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War in the Army.
Henry is survived by his children; Bernadette Morgenstern and Collin Clare of NY, and daughter-in-law Beth Clare of PA. Henry is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and a sister Margaret Farrell of NY.
Burial with military honors will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Friday, October 23, 2020 at10AM. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
