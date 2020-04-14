Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Henry W. Derrenbacher


1931 - 2020
Henry W. Derrenbacher Obituary
Henry W. Derrenbacher
5/8/1931 - 4/13/2020
Henry W. Derrenbacher, 88, a resident of Grace Park in Stroudsburg, passed away Monday evening, April 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on May 8, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Henry W. Sr. and Gertrude (Starstrom) Derrenbacher. He lived in Staten Island, NY for most of his life until moving to Stroudsburg 1 1/2 years ago.
Henry was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953.
He retired as a vice president of Chase Manhattan Bank in New York.
Surviving are two brothers, Peter Derrenbacher and wife Barbara of Bushkill and William Derrenbacher of Riverside, CA; a nephew, Michael Derrenbacher; and two nieces, Christine Stupin and Karen Coffey. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Derrenbacher and Robert Derrenbacher.
Due to current health concerns, there will be no services. Private burial will take place at Forest Green Park Cemetery in Monmouth County, NJ.
In an effort to support our community during this pandemic, donations may be sent to Jo's Outreach, Inc. (food pantry), P.O. Box 433, Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
