Henry W Eibes Jr
04/24/1952 - 07/24/2020
Henry W Eibes Jr, 68, of Blakeslee, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning July 24, 2020.
Born in Somerville, New Jersey on April 24, 1952 he was the son of the late Leona and Henry w Eibes Sr.
He was a graduate of North Pocono high school class of 1971. Henry was employed at Fj Hess & sons for 12 years. And recently retired in 2019.
Henry loved fishing. Bowling, playing cards with his wife, strumming on his electric guitar, riding his lawn mower. And his new hobby was bird watching and enjoying nature. He also had a love for sports. Which included football, NASCAR and hockey.
He was the beloved husband of Bonnie L Eibes, with whom he had shared 38 years of marriage with. They would have celebrated their 39th anniversary on August 21st.
Henry is survived by his loving wife Bonnie of Blakeslee, His daughter Danielle and his son in law Troy Hutchinson both of Philadelphia, His grandson Tj, (Troy Jr) who was the light of his life. His son Bill Treible and his fiancé Kari Sullivan both of East Stroudsburg. And his best friend of 60 years Jim capper. He is also survived by his mother in law Mildred Palmer and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Henry will be missed deeply by his family, friends and all that knew him. He was one of a kind.
Henry was preceded in death by his mother Leona and his father Henry W. Eibes Sr. of Gouldsboro. His sister Sylvia Bendner of Gouldsboro, his daughter Rhonda S. Treible. And his granddaughter Kayla Marie of East Stroudsburg and his father in law William (Beanie) Palmer.
A visitation will be held on Thursday July 30th from 2-4 pm and again on Friday July 31st from 12-2 pm at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Followed by a burial at 2:30 pm at Prospect Cemetery. We will be following the recommended CDC guidelines for the state of Pennsylvania.
Flowers can be sent to Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home located on 27 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Or contributions can be made to CHOP of Philadelphia or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
