Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
St. John Neumann Church
Lords Valley, PA
View Map

Herbert F. Kluge


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert F. Kluge Obituary
Herbert F. Kluge
2/9/1933 - 12/27/2019
Herbert F. Kluge, 86, of Upper Black Eddy, Pa and formerly of Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, Pa passed away December 27, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Dublin, Pa. As a licensed CPA, he worked as Administrative Partner for Coopers and Lybrand, in NYC for most of his career; later taking a similar position with Rogers and Wells in NYC, and finishing his career with the Law Firm of Bliss Riordan in Anchorage, Alaska. He then retired to Hemlock Farms in Lords Valley, Pa, and was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Church, Lords Valley, Pa, and a member of the St. John Neumann/Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus Council # 12571, Lords Valley, Pa. Most recently, Herbert was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Church, Riegelsville, Pa, while living in Upper Black Eddy.
The son of the late Helmuth and Rosamunde (Huempfner) Kluge, he was born February 9, 1933, in Ridgewood, NY. He married Virginia (Krause) Kluge on November 12, 1955, in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army.
Herbert was a family man survived by his seven children and their spouses: Cathleen Kluge, Carolyn Johnson, Susan and Daniel Wirasnik, Margaret and Brian York, Virginia and Danny Wydner, Laura and William Kluge, and Elizabeth Kluge; nine grandchildren: Alexa Johnson; Peter, Brian, and Gina Wirasnik; Cathy, Ben, and Kevin York; Amy Wydner; and Matthew Kluge; and brother, Arthur Kluge and sister, Rosemarie Konoske. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Virginia, and his son-in-law, Mark Johnson.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, Lords Valley, Pa, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM with Rev. Edward Casey officiating.
Burial will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Hawley, Pa, with military honors at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Neumann/Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus Council # 12571, 2300 Hemlock Farms, Hawley PA 18428
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford St., Milford
stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -