Herbert F. Kluge
2/9/1933 - 12/27/2019
Herbert F. Kluge, 86, of Upper Black Eddy, Pa and formerly of Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, Pa passed away December 27, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Dublin, Pa. As a licensed CPA, he worked as Administrative Partner for Coopers and Lybrand, in NYC for most of his career; later taking a similar position with Rogers and Wells in NYC, and finishing his career with the Law Firm of Bliss Riordan in Anchorage, Alaska. He then retired to Hemlock Farms in Lords Valley, Pa, and was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Church, Lords Valley, Pa, and a member of the St. John Neumann/Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus Council # 12571, Lords Valley, Pa. Most recently, Herbert was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Church, Riegelsville, Pa, while living in Upper Black Eddy.
The son of the late Helmuth and Rosamunde (Huempfner) Kluge, he was born February 9, 1933, in Ridgewood, NY. He married Virginia (Krause) Kluge on November 12, 1955, in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army.
Herbert was a family man survived by his seven children and their spouses: Cathleen Kluge, Carolyn Johnson, Susan and Daniel Wirasnik, Margaret and Brian York, Virginia and Danny Wydner, Laura and William Kluge, and Elizabeth Kluge; nine grandchildren: Alexa Johnson; Peter, Brian, and Gina Wirasnik; Cathy, Ben, and Kevin York; Amy Wydner; and Matthew Kluge; and brother, Arthur Kluge and sister, Rosemarie Konoske. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Virginia, and his son-in-law, Mark Johnson.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, Lords Valley, Pa, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM with Rev. Edward Casey officiating.
Burial will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Hawley, Pa, with military honors at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Neumann/Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus Council # 12571, 2300 Hemlock Farms, Hawley PA 18428
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019