Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383

Hermann Fruck

Hermann Fruck Obituary
Hermann Fruck
02/10/2020
Hermann Fruck of Bushkill, PA died peacefully on Monday February 10, 2020, at his home. He was 84. Hermann is survived by his beloved wife Helga Fruck; his daughter Michelle Elmore and her husband Donald, and his son Kevin Fruck and his wife Blair; and as well as his grandchildren Logan Elmore, Lauren Fruck and Zachary Fruck. Hermann was a long time member of the Lions Club of Stroudsburg and an honorary member of the Bushkill American Legion. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to either the American Legion via an online donation at legion.org or the Stroudsburg Lions Club with a check payable to Lions of Pennsylvania Foundation and sent to PO Box 1071, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
