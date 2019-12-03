|
Hilda B. Andrew
12/01/2019
Hilda B. Andrew, 91, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, December 1 in her home. She was the loving wife of the late Wilson E. Andrew. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together before his passing in 2014. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Julius Bodish and the late Sophie (Puskaritz) Bodish.
Hilda was a registered nurse and a former Director of Nursing for over forty years before retiring in 1988. She worked for Laurel Manor in Stroudsburg and prior to that she worked for Cedar Brook Fountain Hill Annex in Bethlehem. She received a Nursing Bachelor of Science Degree and also a Bachelor Degree in Education from East Stroudsburg University. During the summer months, Hilda and her husband would spend time in Saylorsburg farming produce and gardening with the family, and during the winter months they would travel south to live in Englewood, FL, where they were avid shell collectors and also fished on occasion. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by three sons, Jim Andrew of Massachusetts, Ron Andrew and his wife Mary of Reading, Bruce Andrew of Saylorsburg; a daughter, Kathy Morton and her husband Lewis of Saylorsburg; five grandchildren, McKenziey, Kassidy, James, Brooks, Will; and a great grandson, Ronin.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, with Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019