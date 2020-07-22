Hilda Bailey07/21/2020Hilda Bailey, 92, of Mount Pocono, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Township. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick Bailey, whom passed away in 1975.Born in Denniston, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Gabrella (Malone) Ray.Hilda owned and operated Cardinal McClosky Day Care for 30 years. She was a founding member of A New Beginning in Christ Temple in Mount Pocono, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Paul Nelson.She is survived by her children: Frederick Bailey Jr. of New York; Richard Bailey of Maryland; David Holloway of Tobyhanna; Louise Thompson of Tobyhanna; Rose Bailey of New York; and Betty Bennett of Tannersville; brothers: Andrew Ray of New York; and Chester Ray of Maryland; sister, Luckie Duckett of New York.There will be a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Paul Nelson will conduct a service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27 at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Hilda Bailey for the Activities Department may be sent to St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home 516 St. Villa Rd., Elmhurst Township, Pa 18444.Those interested in attending the virtual funeral services via Zoom are invited to request an attendance link by emailing weezie743@gmail.com.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco