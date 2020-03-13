|
Hillery Leonard Bell
12/16/1941 - 3/6/2020
Hillery Leonard (Len, Lenny) Bell, 78, of Hawley, PA passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.
Len was born in Bucks County, PA on December 16, 1941 to Louise Marie (Van Sciver) and Joseph Bell of Bristol, PA. He graduated from the Milton Hershey School in 1959 and joined the United States Army consequently being stationed in Germany.
Len was married to Penelope (Penny) Gilpin in 1966 and although they divorced in 1986 they remained friends. Penny always had a place at her holiday table for him.
Len was the type of man who never met a stranger. He was friendly and approachable to anyone and everyone. To his thinking, no one was a stranger, just a friend he hadn't spoken to yet.
Len was a jack of all trades and could do almost anything. He worked in all aspects of the home industry such as builder, planner, Realtor and financing. He was an avid outdoorsman and in his younger years spent many hours with his beloved dog, Sadie, pheasant hunting. He loved landscaping and being a nurseryman for many years in Lords Valley. In his later years this trait earned him the nickname of "The Mushroom Man." Len enjoyed walking in the woods foraging for wild mushrooms which he sold to local chefs in the area.
Len is remembered with love by his children, daughters Donna Bell Murphy and husband Tim Dahlstrom of Edmonds, WA, Rachel Bell-Hedgelon and companion Brian John Diehl Jr. of Beach Lake, PA, daughter Deborah
Kratz and husband Donald of Naples, Italy, Charles Bell and companion Lesa Giambra of West Pittston, PA and a brother Joseph Bell, of South Euclid, OH, along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At Len's request there will be no services and his ashes will be interred at the Hershey Cemetery, Hershey, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dessins Animal Shelter.
