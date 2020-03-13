|
Holly Transue
08/15/1955 - 02/26/2020
On February 26, 2020, Holly (Van Gorden) Transue, once again felt the warm embrace of her late parents as she was ushered into paradise.
Holly was born on August 15, 1955 to Raymond Kenneth Van Gorden and Beverly Mae (George) Van Gorden. Raised in Stroudsburg, she deeply admired her two older brothers and cherished her parents.
In 1975, two best friends - a cousin of Holly and a cousin of Howard - decided the two should meet. They dated and wrote letters while Howard was stationed in the Army overseas. The couple wed in 1976.
In 1985, Holly made room at the center of her world as the couple adopted their only child. They built their homestead in Cape May County, New Jersey. She was a dedicated mother and a doting grandmother.
Holly worked as a high school secretary for Cape Christian Academy and later retired as a clerk for the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. She was a long-time member of Covenant Bible Church where she taught Sunday school. She served on the board of directors of Hope Pregnancy Center.
Carrying on her legacy are her husband of 43 years, Howard "Kim" Transue; their daughter Amanda Transue-Woolston, her husband Matt and sons Matthew and William of Oxford PA. Other survivors include older brothers, Gary A. Van Gorden (Maribeth) of Fishers, IN and Wayne E . Van Gorden (Susan) of Franklin, NH.
Holly's celebration of life service will be held at 1PM on May 3rd at Covenant Bible Church, 123 Fishing Creek Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020