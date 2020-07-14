Holman Dixon

Holman Dixon07/13/2020Holman Dixon, 71, of Tobyhanna passed away at home the morning of Tuesday, July 13, 2020 with his wife, Angelique by his side. Born in Guyana, South American, Holman was the son of William Embrack and Gwendoline Dickson.Holman was of the Christian faith. Angelique and Holman would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in September, but have been together since 1984. Holman was employed as a C.N.A. for most of his life and worked in various nursing homes.In addition to his wife and mother, Holman is survived by his children; Holletta, Cathy, Candice, Jerman, Travis, LaToya, and Osei, along with many grandchildren.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg