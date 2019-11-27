|
Idell E. Johnson
10/16/1930 - 11/26/2019
Idell E. Johnson, 89, of Wernersville and formerly of East Stroudsburg, died early Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Joseph R. Johnson who died July 23, 2014.
Born on October 16, 1930 in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late George and Mabel (Michael) Colabaugh. She was born and raised in the Shawnee-on-Delaware area and then lived in Centerville, NJ from 1955 until 1977 when she moved back to Monroe County. In 2018 she moved to Berks County to be closer to her family.
Idell was a graduate of Churchman's Business School in Easton and when living in New Jersey was a member of the Knowlton Presbyterian Church. More recently she was active with the Christian Life Assembly in Stroudsburg and along with her husband was involved with Transport for Christ. She was also a member of the Monroe County Garden Club and enjoyed quilling and crafts.
Surviving are a son, Keith Silfee and wife Sandy of Robesonia; two step children, Joseph R. Johnson, II of Scranton and Josephine "Cissy" Johnson of East Stroudsburg; six grandchildren, Joel Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Artie Owens II, Whitney Owens, Denise Silfee and Kyle Silfee; three great grandchildren, Trent Owens, Jackson Dawkins and Tessa Owens; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leo Colabaugh, George Colabaugh and Bruce Colabaugh.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 30,at the Christian Life Assembley, 2209 W. Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:30AM followed by the funeral service at 10:30AM with Pastor Craig Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Christian Life Assembly or TFC Global (Transport for Christ), P.O. Box 117, Marietta, PA 17547.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019