Inercia Jean Obituary
Inercia Jean
12/15/2019
Inercia Jean, 72, of Bushkill, Pa. passed away on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lesanglis, Haiti she was the daughter of Gentillhomme and Paulima (Mauricia) Jean.
She was residing with her daughter Christine Jean for the past year; prior to that she resided in Haiti. She worked as a farmer all her life.
She is survived by her children: Christine Jean, Recal Jean, Jasline Oxciel Joughian, and Merkerlande Flevrio Minvil and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 at 10:00am from the Pocono Mount Olives Haitian Church 2060 Tanite Road Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 There will be a viewing on Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 from 9:00am until the time of the services at the church. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
