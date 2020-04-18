Home

Ingeborg E. Auffarth

Ingeborg E. Auffarth Obituary
Ingeborg E. Auffarth
04/17/2020
Ingeborg E. Auffarth, 90, of Brodheadsville, formerly of Belleville, N.J., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg.
She was the loving wife of the late Bernard Auffarth.
Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. Hansen and Elizabeth (Volken) Hansen.
Ingeborg traveled from Germany to the U.S., where she attended cooking school. She then worked as a cook at Roche Pharmaceuticals Company in Nutley, N.J., for more than 45 years.
She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
No services are scheduled at this time. Entombment of her cremated remains will be scheduled later at the convenience of the family in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
