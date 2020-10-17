Ingeborg Mignat05/02/1932 - 10/15/20Ingeborg C. Mignat, 88 of Canadensis, passed away at home on October 15, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Germany on May 2, 1932 to the late Kurt Kowalski and Charlotte Hellman Kowalski Herder. She was the wife of the late Gert E. Mignat, who predeceased her ten months earlier. Inge and Gert would have celebrated their 70th anniversary on November 11th. To speak of one you automatically think of the other. They were inseparable. They spent the early years in post war Germany and came to the US in 1952. Over the years, Inge raised her family and helped Gert build his machine shop business. While they resided in Queens, NY for more than 60 years they enjoyed vacationing in the Poconos and eventually retired to their second home a few years ago. Inge loved music,dancing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful Mom and Omi and will be greatly missed. Omi and Opa are together once again.At her time of death, Inge was surrounded by her sons Michael Mignat, Markus Mignat and wife Anita, grandsons Adam and Matthew Mignat, all of Canadensis.Inge is also predeceased by a half brother, Peter Herder of New York. Surviving are a son Bernd Mignat (Anna) of Virginia Beach, VA and estranged daughter Barbara Smyth of Milford, PA.Granddaughters Krystal Mignat of Virginia Beach, VA, Samantha Smith (Devante) of Stedman, NC and Kylie Mignat of Fort Lee, NJ. Other estranged grandchildren are Christopher Smyth (Cortney) of Colorado and Cody Calhoun (Ryan) of New York.Great grandchildren are Rowen, Hendrix and Cassius Smith of Stedman, NC and Kailin Calhoun of NY. Also surviving are nieces Wendy Dwarika and Laura-Ann Wood, both of New York.Markus and Michael would like to thank Bayada Hospice for the wonderful and professional care their mother received in her final days. Also, many thanks to Margaret Mathangani for providing loving and patient live-in care to Inge in the last year of her life.At Inge's request, there will be no funeral services.Cards of condolences may be sent to: The Mignat Family c/o Markus Mignat, Po Box 44, Canadensis, PA 18325.Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home602 Birch St, Scranton, PA 18505