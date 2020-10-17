1/1
Ingeborg Mignat
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ingeborg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingeborg Mignat
05/02/1932 - 10/15/20
Ingeborg C. Mignat, 88 of Canadensis, passed away at home on October 15, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Germany on May 2, 1932 to the late Kurt Kowalski and Charlotte Hellman Kowalski Herder. She was the wife of the late Gert E. Mignat, who predeceased her ten months earlier. Inge and Gert would have celebrated their 70th anniversary on November 11th. To speak of one you automatically think of the other. They were inseparable. They spent the early years in post war Germany and came to the US in 1952. Over the years, Inge raised her family and helped Gert build his machine shop business. While they resided in Queens, NY for more than 60 years they enjoyed vacationing in the Poconos and eventually retired to their second home a few years ago. Inge loved music,
dancing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful Mom and Omi and will be greatly missed. Omi and Opa are together once again.
At her time of death, Inge was surrounded by her sons Michael Mignat, Markus Mignat and wife Anita, grandsons Adam and Matthew Mignat, all of Canadensis.
Inge is also predeceased by a half brother, Peter Herder of New York. Surviving are a son Bernd Mignat (Anna) of Virginia Beach, VA and estranged daughter Barbara Smyth of Milford, PA.
Granddaughters Krystal Mignat of Virginia Beach, VA, Samantha Smith (Devante) of Stedman, NC and Kylie Mignat of Fort Lee, NJ. Other estranged grandchildren are Christopher Smyth (Cortney) of Colorado and Cody Calhoun (Ryan) of New York.
Great grandchildren are Rowen, Hendrix and Cassius Smith of Stedman, NC and Kailin Calhoun of NY. Also surviving are nieces Wendy Dwarika and Laura-Ann Wood, both of New York.
Markus and Michael would like to thank Bayada Hospice for the wonderful and professional care their mother received in her final days. Also, many thanks to Margaret Mathangani for providing loving and patient live-in care to Inge in the last year of her life.
At Inge's request, there will be no funeral services.
Cards of condolences may be sent to: The Mignat Family c/o Markus Mignat, Po Box 44, Canadensis, PA 18325.
Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch St, Scranton, PA 18505
pennsylvaniacremationservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strauch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved