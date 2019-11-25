Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Innocenza E. Sforza


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Innocenza E. Sforza Obituary
Innocenza E. Sforza
12/23/1933 - 11/24/2019
Innocenza E. Sforza ("Nonna"), 85, of Stroudsburg, PA, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the widow of Vincenzo Sforza.
Born on December 23, 1933 in Cozenza, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Luigi Esposito and Rosaria Politano.
She lived in Italy for 18 years, immigrated to Uruguay where she lived for 32 years, then to New York for 13 years, and moved to Stroudsburg in 1999.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolina Sforza-Huffman, son in law David Huffman and granddaughter all of Stroudsburg; brothers, Mario Esposito and wife Ana Esposito, Alfredo Esposito and wife Mirella Esposito all of New York; sister, Adelina Esposito and husband Joseph of Italy; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Friday, November 29, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 2:30PM followed by the funeral service at 4:00PM. Burial will take place in Chicago.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Innocenza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -