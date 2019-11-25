|
|
Innocenza E. Sforza
12/23/1933 - 11/24/2019
Innocenza E. Sforza ("Nonna"), 85, of Stroudsburg, PA, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the widow of Vincenzo Sforza.
Born on December 23, 1933 in Cozenza, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Luigi Esposito and Rosaria Politano.
She lived in Italy for 18 years, immigrated to Uruguay where she lived for 32 years, then to New York for 13 years, and moved to Stroudsburg in 1999.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolina Sforza-Huffman, son in law David Huffman and granddaughter all of Stroudsburg; brothers, Mario Esposito and wife Ana Esposito, Alfredo Esposito and wife Mirella Esposito all of New York; sister, Adelina Esposito and husband Joseph of Italy; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Friday, November 29, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 2:30PM followed by the funeral service at 4:00PM. Burial will take place in Chicago.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019