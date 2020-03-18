|
|
Ionie Audrey Bailey Simon
03/13/2020
Ionie Audrey Bailey Simon 85 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday March 13, 2020. She was the widow of Samuel Simon. Born in Antiqua she was the daughter of Reverly Simon and Victoria (Simon) George. She was residing in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past few months and prior to that she resided in the Walden, New York area and Antiqua.
Ionie is survived by 2 daughters: Debby D. Campbell and her husband Eugene A., Bernadette Eleanor Grant-Phillip and a son Barrymore Simon, step-son Dr. Lester Simon and 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and other siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son Quinta Simon and a grandson Asad Campbell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at 11:00am from the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020