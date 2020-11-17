Irene B. McKenna

06/03/1931 - 11/06/2020

Irene B. McKenna, 89 passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 6th on Long Island. Born in Germany, she emigrated to New York following WWII. She settled in Queens, NY and raised three daughters. Her daughters produced six children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Irene worked as an assistant for a local dentist. She was also an avid reader that found time to volunteer at local hospitals and libraries.

She enjoyed 44 years of marriage to John B. McKenna. Irene and John retired to the Poconos and enjoyed many hours of golf at Mt. Manor Resort.

Those wishing to remember Irene are encouraged to donate to their favorite Cancer fund. No services are scheduled at this time.

Jacobson Funeral Home

1380 New York Ave, Huntngton Station, NY 11746



