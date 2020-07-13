1/
Irene Cimino
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Cimino
11/13/1925 - 7/12/2020
Irene Cimino, 94, of Bangor, PA passed away Sunday, July 12th, at Brookmont Health Care Center, Effort, PA.
Irene was born in Pittston, PA on November 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Russel and Mildred (Vidota) Stout.
She was the wife of the late Anthony R. Cimino who passed away in 2018. Irene was employed as a machine operator at former Majestic Athletics in Bangor, PA until retiring
Irene was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Roseto, PA.
Irene is survived by three daughters, Nina Singleton, and companion Elwood Ivins,
Ada Carro Lisk, wife of Philip, and Mildred Rinker, three sons Kenneth Harrison, husband of Bonnie, Edward Possinger, husband of Linda, and Michael Possinger, husband of Eunice, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 17th at 11 AM at the New Catholic Cemetery in Roseto, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home
Bangor
gaffneyparsons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home Donna L. Gaffney, Supervisor - Bangor
314 S. First Street
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-4522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James B. Gaffney Funeral Home Donna L. Gaffney, Supervisor - Bangor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved