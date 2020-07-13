Irene Cimino
11/13/1925 - 7/12/2020
Irene Cimino, 94, of Bangor, PA passed away Sunday, July 12th, at Brookmont Health Care Center, Effort, PA.
Irene was born in Pittston, PA on November 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Russel and Mildred (Vidota) Stout.
She was the wife of the late Anthony R. Cimino who passed away in 2018. Irene was employed as a machine operator at former Majestic Athletics in Bangor, PA until retiring
Irene was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Roseto, PA.
Irene is survived by three daughters, Nina Singleton, and companion Elwood Ivins,
Ada Carro Lisk, wife of Philip, and Mildred Rinker, three sons Kenneth Harrison, husband of Bonnie, Edward Possinger, husband of Linda, and Michael Possinger, husband of Eunice, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 17th at 11 AM at the New Catholic Cemetery in Roseto, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com
