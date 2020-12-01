Irene D. McGinnis09/28/1955 - 11/27/2020Irene D. McGinnis, 65, of Jackson Township, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at home.Born on September 28, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Rose (Cecchini) McGinnis. Her family had a part-time residence in Monroe County since 1989 and she and her sister moved here permanently when they retired in 2004.Irene was a detective with the New York Police Department.Surviving are a sister, Jane T. McGinnis of Jackson Township and a brother, John R. McGinnis of Brooklyn, NY.A memorial service will be held at a later date. As per her wishes, her cremains will be buried in the EcoEternity Forest at Pocono Plateau Camp.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA, 18360