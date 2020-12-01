1/
Irene D. McGinnis
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene D. McGinnis
09/28/1955 - 11/27/2020
Irene D. McGinnis, 65, of Jackson Township, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at home.
Born on September 28, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Rose (Cecchini) McGinnis. Her family had a part-time residence in Monroe County since 1989 and she and her sister moved here permanently when they retired in 2004.
Irene was a detective with the New York Police Department.
Surviving are a sister, Jane T. McGinnis of Jackson Township and a brother, John R. McGinnis of Brooklyn, NY.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. As per her wishes, her cremains will be buried in the EcoEternity Forest at Pocono Plateau Camp.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA, 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved