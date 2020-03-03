Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Irene DiGenova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene DiGenova Obituary
Irene DiGenova
03/01/2020
Irene DiGenova, 82 of Stroudsburg passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the widow of Ralph DiGenova who passed away in 2013. Irene was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Peter Paul and Hattie (Kaplan) Miklaiunas.
Irene was of the Catholic Faith and a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville. She worked most of her life as a Mediator in the Twin Towers.
Irene is survived by her sisters; Patricia Biedka of Bergenfield, NJ.
There will be a memorial mass held at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10AM. Burial will follow in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -