Irene DiGenova
03/01/2020
Irene DiGenova, 82 of Stroudsburg passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the widow of Ralph DiGenova who passed away in 2013. Irene was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Peter Paul and Hattie (Kaplan) Miklaiunas.
Irene was of the Catholic Faith and a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville. She worked most of her life as a Mediator in the Twin Towers.
Irene is survived by her sisters; Patricia Biedka of Bergenfield, NJ.
There will be a memorial mass held at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10AM. Burial will follow in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020