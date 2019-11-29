|
Irene E. Werkheiser
7/29/1926 - 11/28/2019
Irene E. Werkheiser, 93, of Stroudsburg, died Thursday morning, November 28, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since October. She was the loving wife of Kenneth N. Werkheiser to whom she married on July 28, 1944 in the parsonage of the Portland Baptist Church by Rev. Elias Auger; and shared 75 years of marriage.
Born on July 29, 1926 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Collins and Agnes (Wagner) VanGorden and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She graduated from East Stroudsburg High School class of 1944 and worked afternoons in her senior year at Line Material in East Stroudsburg. She then worked at Worthing Mower Company in cost accounting until their closing, and also managed the AAA Northeast Motor Club of Stroudsburg for several years. Her last employment was at Cramer's Cashway in East Stroudsburg until retiring in 1989 after 18 years of service.
Irene enjoyed golfing, dancing, reading and playing cards.
She was a member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church for over fifty years; member of American Legion Auxiliary #346 in East Stroudsburg for over sixty years; member and past Noble Grand of the former Elsie Longacre Rebekah Lodge in Tannersville; member of Stroud Community Women's Club of Stroudsburg for over fifty years; member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 Ladies Auxiliary in Stroud Township; and member of Order of Eastern Star and Order of Amaranth from where she received her fifty year pins in 2014.
In addition to her husband, surviving are two daughters, Sue Werkheiser of Stroudsburg (a member of LPGA Master Professional Teaching Pros) and Bunnie Pipher and her companion Joe Schumacher of Stroudsburg, two grandchildren, Meredith Pipher Smith and husband Thomas Jr. of East Stroudsburg and Kenneth Pipher and wife Darlene of Stroudsburg; three great grandchildren, Aaron Jacob Smith, Aidan Brier and Emily Brier; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul VanGorden, Thissell VanGorden, Raymond VanGorden and Eugene VanGorden.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, beginning at 1:00PM at East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 83 S. Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg with Rev. James Todd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.
