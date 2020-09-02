Irene Getz04/09/1929 - 08/31/2020Irene Getz, 91, formerly of Henryville, passed away in the early morning of August 31st, 2020 at Cortland Regional Medical Center, Cortland, New York due to complications from surgery.Irene was born in White Haven, PA April 9, 1929, the daughter of Laura Bond Nauman. She worked several jobs over the years including Lazy Rock Lodge in Paradise, PA, High Mount Lodge in Henryville PA and Ando's Chicken Farm in Paradise PA when she was very young, but the job that she talked about and enjoyed the most was working in the kitchen at Pocono Mountain High School. She always told stories of certain wrestlers who got extra food and because of it she became very popular there! Food was her passion but she loved to attend church, sang in several church choirs over the years, was a member of the Rebecca's Lodge organization and helped three children grow up to become successful adultsPreceding her in death was her husband of 65 years-Frank Getz; brothers-Joe, Michael, Christopher, Jerry and Robert Nauman and sister Dorothy (Nauman) Malek. Also preceding her in death was grandson Mark William Kerrick of Moravia, NY and 2 great-grandsons Hunter and Logan Pratt.Surviving are her children Frank Getz Jr. and his wife Betty (Stahl) Getz of Chambersburg,PA, Edward Getz and his wife Linda (Kelly) Getz of Cresco, PA, and Victoria (Getz) Kerrick and her husband William Kerrick of Moravia, NY; sisters Violet (Nauman) Safin of Blakeslee, PA, Elsie (Nauman) Fish of Pocono Summit, PA and Lois Nauman. Irene had 10 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held Tuesday September 8, 202 at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, PA. Interment will be at 2:30 pm Tuesday in Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, PA alongside her beloved husband.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Keokee Chapel, 279 Keokee Chapel Lane, Paradise Valley, PA 18326.Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg