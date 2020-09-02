1/
Irene Getz
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Getz
04/09/1929 - 08/31/2020
Irene Getz, 91, formerly of Henryville, passed away in the early morning of August 31st, 2020 at Cortland Regional Medical Center, Cortland, New York due to complications from surgery.
Irene was born in White Haven, PA April 9, 1929, the daughter of Laura Bond Nauman. She worked several jobs over the years including Lazy Rock Lodge in Paradise, PA, High Mount Lodge in Henryville PA and Ando's Chicken Farm in Paradise PA when she was very young, but the job that she talked about and enjoyed the most was working in the kitchen at Pocono Mountain High School. She always told stories of certain wrestlers who got extra food and because of it she became very popular there! Food was her passion but she loved to attend church, sang in several church choirs over the years, was a member of the Rebecca's Lodge organization and helped three children grow up to become successful adults
Preceding her in death was her husband of 65 years-Frank Getz; brothers-Joe, Michael, Christopher, Jerry and Robert Nauman and sister Dorothy (Nauman) Malek. Also preceding her in death was grandson Mark William Kerrick of Moravia, NY and 2 great-grandsons Hunter and Logan Pratt.
Surviving are her children Frank Getz Jr. and his wife Betty (Stahl) Getz of Chambersburg,PA, Edward Getz and his wife Linda (Kelly) Getz of Cresco, PA, and Victoria (Getz) Kerrick and her husband William Kerrick of Moravia, NY; sisters Violet (Nauman) Safin of Blakeslee, PA, Elsie (Nauman) Fish of Pocono Summit, PA and Lois Nauman. Irene had 10 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday September 8, 202 at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, PA. Interment will be at 2:30 pm Tuesday in Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, PA alongside her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Keokee Chapel, 279 Keokee Chapel Lane, Paradise Valley, PA 18326.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Interment
02:30 PM
Prospect Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved