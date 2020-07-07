Irene Martens9/20/1930 - 7/5/2020Irene Martens, of Mount Pocono, passed away peacefully Sunday evening July 5, 2020 at her home with her family at her side while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice.Born in Breslau, Pennsylvania on September 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Fatinka (Maza) Cap. Irene graduated from Hanover Twp. High School, Hanover Twp., and was employed in the garment industry. In the early 1960's, Irene won a trip to the Poconos, where she met her husband of 58 years Frank Martens, Sr. After moving to the Poconos, Irene devoted her time to her husband and children and did bookkeeping for the family business.Irene was a member of Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, and was known for her devotion to the Villa of Our Lady and her friendship with Sister Bonventa. She also loved golf and was a member of the Pocono Manor Women's Golf League. Irene cherished the moments she spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren and extended family members and close friends.Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, was a brother, John Sopp; sisters, Ann Ruminski, Mary Stanton, Julie Gillette, Dorothy Roselle, and Helen Seman.Surviving is her loving husband, Frank Martens, Sr. of Mount Pocono, sons, Attorney Frank Martens, Jr. of Mount Pocono, Jeffrey Martens of Mount Pocono, and Victor Martens and his wife Kate of Mount Pocono, grandchildren, Jonathan and Heidi Martens, nieces, Michele Roselle of Boca Raton, Fl, Veronica Roselle also of Aspen, CO, Beverly Martinez of Breslau and Judy Murray of Plymouth; several other nieces, nephews, and extended family members also survive.Rev. Fr. Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church, 5112 Pocono Crest Road, Pocono Pines. Interment will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, 901 Bryant Street, Stroudsburg.A public viewing will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.Memorial contributions can be made to the Most Holy Trinity Parish building fund, C/O Most Holy Trinity Parish 236 PA 390 Cresco, PA 18326.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.comYanac Funeral Home35 Sterling Rd, Mt Pocono