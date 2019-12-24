|
|
Irene Siglin
12/23/19
Irene Siglin, 98, of Cresco, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Aubrey Siglin, who passed away in 1982. Born in Dickson City, she was a daughter of the late Augustus and Josephine (Yerkes) Zitterman.
Irene worked for Callie's Candy Kitchen in Mountainhome for 25 years. She was a member of the Canadensis United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Paupack Rebekah Lodge #59 of Newfoundland, and the Order of the Amaranth Dorothy Lim Memorial Court #110 of Stroudsburg.
She is survived by her sons: Jim Siglin and his wife, Maureen of Cresco; and Jeff Siglin and Hope Siglin of Cresco; grandchildren: Jeffrey Siglin and his wife, Heather; Amy Stanton and her husband, Art; Dr. Joshua Siglin and his wife, Mandy; Katherine Hamlet and her husband, Rick; Rebecca Eggert and her husband, Alex; and her nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by her six siblings.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to two treasured care givers, Ann Porter and Debbie Chin-Young, also St. Luke's Hospice nurse, Beth Hyzak.
A memorial service will be held at a later date; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadensis United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Canadensis, PA 18325 or the Barrett Township Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 1, Buck Hill Falls, PA 18323.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019