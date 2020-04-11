|
|
Irene T. Ariosto
11/15/1923 - 04/10/2020
Irene T. Ariosto, 96, a native of New York City, and seven-year resident of Stroudsburg, passed away of natural causes Friday, April 10, 2020, at Grace Park. She was the widow of Salvatore Ariosto with whom she shared 54 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2004.
Born November 15, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta (Keating) Treadwell.
Irene enjoyed bowling, cooking, crocheting, and crafting. Her beautiful ornaments will continue to adorn the family's Christmas trees for generations to come. We will miss her strength and caring.
She is survived by her five children, Janet Morganthau (Tom) of East Stroudsburg, Lynn Oill (Joe) of Mt. Sinai, N.Y., Kat Warburton of Milton, Del., Laura Thomson (Wayne) of Bynum, Mont., and Michael Ariosto of Carrboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Private burial will take place in Calverton National Cemetery.
Memorial remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020