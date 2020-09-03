Iris Nereida Diaz09/03/2020Iris Nereida Diaz 68 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020. Born in Bayamon Puerto Rico she was the daughter of Antonio and Angelina (Ruiz) Diaz. She was residing in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 20 years. She was of the catholic faith.She is survived by her siblings: Maria Rehman Diaz, Nilsa Gilmartin, Jose Diaz and Nelson Diaz and several nieces and nephews.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg