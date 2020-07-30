Irwin Yapko

Irwin Yapko07/28/2020Irwin Yapko, 78, of Long Pond, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson in Easton.Born in Bronx, New York, he was a son of the late Israel and Rose (Paster) Yapko.During his working career, he was a sheet metal mechanic in New York. Irwin retired to the Poconos and volunteered with the Tunkhannock Fire Company.He is survived by his brother, Harvey Yapko and his partner, Dolly Hogstrom; sisters, Marilyn Luft and Faye Greenberg and her husband, Mitchell all of Suffern, New York.There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Rabbi Johanan Bickhardt will conduct a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home Crematory6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco