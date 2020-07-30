1/
Irwin Yapko
07/28/2020
Irwin Yapko, 78, of Long Pond, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson in Easton.
Born in Bronx, New York, he was a son of the late Israel and Rose (Paster) Yapko.
During his working career, he was a sheet metal mechanic in New York. Irwin retired to the Poconos and volunteered with the Tunkhannock Fire Company.
He is survived by his brother, Harvey Yapko and his partner, Dolly Hogstrom; sisters, Marilyn Luft and Faye Greenberg and her husband, Mitchell all of Suffern, New York.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Rabbi Johanan Bickhardt will conduct a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
