Isabelle A ('Dink') Bullock
3/24/2020
Isabelle A ('Dink') Bullock, of Mountainhome, completed her race Monday, March 23, 2020, at home, with family. She was 94.
Born in Harrisburg, raised in Alabama, she was one of six, and the daughter of Harold and Mary (Hocker) Cook. The cornerstone of "Dink & Bob" – they chose the Pocono Mountains as home in 1951, often saying they 'lived in Paradise' when they came to the area as teachers; Dink teaching English and remedial reading in the Pocono Mountain School System, as she had earlier in Delaware and NY, Bob teaching History. Dink earned her Bachelor of Arts at Kings College in Delaware, where she met and married the love of her life, and her partner in 'serving the Lord' for over 60 years, before Bob's passing in 2010.
Throughout their life of service 'Dink' was the constant …grounding a journey that led them out of the region for 18 years devoted to 'Youth for Christ' (in Syracuse, Long Island, Rome,Watertown, and Bethlehem), performing in national telecast 'Youth on the March' (WFIL Philadelphia), co-hosting Indiana's Winona Lake Bible Conference for 5 years, and singing in numerous Praise trios, before returning 'home' to the Poconos to create a 'Christian Honeymoon Resort', JymboLynn. Named after their children, there they hosted newlyweds, families and countless busloads of at-risk youth from 'the city'– sharing their personal relationship with the Lord, and fulfilling their dream to provide a 'family resort which the Lord can bless, where there is nothing any parent would not want their children exposed to.' JymboLynn fulfilled that mission until 1978.
In every role Dink was, above all else, a teacher. Officially she taught English in Barrett, but she taught wherever she found you; in her classroom, in her kitchen, through song, through silence, through lengthy letters written in longhand on both sides of school lined paper, or simply on the other end of her phone. She taught with grace, strength, kindness, humility, generosity, humor, wisdom and the calm that comes from fearlessly living out her faith. 'Dink' was teaching until the moment she got her wings. Her favorite wisdoms were 'its all good', 'kill them with kindness', and 'God knows your heart.'
Isabelle is survived by son, James Bullock (Rochester, NY), daughter Cherylyn Rushton and husband Peter (Canadensis), and grandest-sons Peter James and Taylor William Rushton (Columbus, Ohio). Also survived by brothers, Harold Cook (Union, NJ) and Robert Cook (Harrisburg) and sister Elizabeth 'Betty' Golden (South Carolina). Isabelle was predeceased by her husband 'Bob', sisters Helen (Cook/Lancaster, PA) and Pauline Hallman /Media, PA).
Memorial Service… Isabelle's life will be celebrated on her 95 th Earthly & 1st Heavenly birthday, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:30AM; Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, 23 N. Ninth Street, Stroudsburg. She will be formally interred with Bob at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. (tbd)
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Northeast Pennsylvania Youth For Christ, PO Box 820 Stroudsburg, PA 18360. (www.nepayfc.com)
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. Ninth Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020