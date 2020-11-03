1/
Isolde Miller
Isolde Miller
11/01/2020
Isolde Miller 73 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Donald Miller with whom she had celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Born in Germany she was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 25 years. She was of the catholic faith. She worked as a sales woman in the Ladies Clothing Industry for many years.
In addition to her husband Donald she is survived by 2 sons: Mark Kowaelski of Avon, Ohio and Steven Kowaelski of Erie, Pa. and a step-son John Miller of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. a sister Anette Westphall and a brother Bernard Westphall both of Germany.
There will be a closed casket viewing of Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 from 2-4:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. A Prayer service will be held on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Pine Lawn, Long Island, N.Y.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
