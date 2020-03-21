|
Ivy Lewis
03/12/2018 - 03/08/2020
Ivy was born March 12, 1918, in the town of Darliston and parish of Westmoreland, Jamaica, West Indies. Ivy is survived by her daughters, Joan Maria Lewis-Gibbs, Monica Scarlett, son-in-law, Bernard Gibbs; grandchildren, Wesley Gibbs, Lisa Scarlett, and Elena Scarlett; her niece, Shelia Brown; great-nieces, Anne, Janet, Janice, and Kaye Brown; great-nephew, Phillip Brown; and nephew, George Green.
Ivy, who passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, was the oldest surviving sibling at age 101. She has been witness to so many amazing changes in this world…from rotary phones to cell phones, gasoline-powered automobiles to electric and self-driving, handwritten letters to email, instant messaging and social media; the Civil Rights movement and election of President Obama.
When she moved from Jamaica to the U.S., the Savoy Ballroom, Harlem, N.Y., was one of her favorite places where she danced the night away. While in the U.S., she met and married Beresford Lewis, and celebrated
more than 40 years of marriage.
She initially worked as a domestic, but determined she wanted more from life and she chose to train as a nursing attendant while she worked full time, and managed as a wife and mother. Her persistency paid off and she retired from Montefiore Hospital, Bronx, N.Y., after more than 25 years.
Her most recent adventure was her move from her Bronx, N.Y., home to Mount Bethel, Pa., in 2010. She said the rolling countryside reminded her of Jamaica.
Ivy is described as unforgettable, inspirational, loving, dedicated, loyal, a good friend, an amazing mom, and doting grandmother known by her grandson's nickname for her "Gunkie."
Ivy has joined her love and husband, Beresford Uriah Lewis, in Heaven.
