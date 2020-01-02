|
J. Elaine Stys
12/30/2019
J. Elaine Stys, 87 of Stroudsburg, PA died on December 30, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Rehabilitation in Hillsborough, NJ. She was the loving wife of Edward S. Stys with whom they shared a beautiful 61 years together.
Born in Newark, NJ, Elaine was the eldest daughter of Arthur and Mary Horton. A resident of Stroudsburg since 1995 Elaine was an avid gardener and a very active member of the Pocono Garden Club for 20 years where she enjoyed numerous blue ribbons for her floral designs at the annual garden club flower show. She served as President from 2004-2006. She was also an organist for Our Lady of Victory in Tannersville, PA from 2005 – 2019. For many years in the 1980s Elaine was a CCD teacher at St Patricks Church in Belvidere, NJ.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by daughter Cindy Stys Decorges, her husband Guy and grand-daughter Ashlyn, a sister Marylyn Gockeler and her husband John of Easton, PA, sister-in-laws Gloria Surdykowski of Short Hills, NJ & Patricia Stys of East Stroudsburg and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sister Patricia Forder. Our Dear Elaine will be very much missed by her loving family as well as her game-day and other friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday January 6, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady Victory, 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville, PA. There will be a visitation from 9:00am until the time of the mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Elaine's name can be made for the Conservation Camp mailed to the Monroe County Conservation District at 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th Street Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020