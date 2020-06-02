Jabari N. Pelle02/09/1992 - 05/29/2020Jabari N. Pelle, 28, of Bethlehem, formerly of Bushkill, passed away suddenly late Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at his home in Bethlehem.Born in the Bronx, New York on February 9, 1992, he was a son of Noel and Donna (Martin) Pelle. Jabari graduated from East Stroudsburg North High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Currently he was employed as a driver for Amazon in Bethlehem. Jabari was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed all kinds of sports.Surviving in addition to his parents Noel and Donna, is his sisters, Jaanai and Danielle Pelle, both of Bushkill, and a host of extended family members.Jabari's funeral service will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 North 9th Street, Stroudsburg. A public visitation will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Sand Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, in the Village of Shoemakers. In keeping with CDC, COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, only twenty-five people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and all are expected to wear a facemask.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono where online condolences can be made.Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono