Jabari N. Pelle
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jabari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jabari N. Pelle
02/09/1992 - 05/29/2020
Jabari N. Pelle, 28, of Bethlehem, formerly of Bushkill, passed away suddenly late Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at his home in Bethlehem.
Born in the Bronx, New York on February 9, 1992, he was a son of Noel and Donna (Martin) Pelle. Jabari graduated from East Stroudsburg North High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Currently he was employed as a driver for Amazon in Bethlehem. Jabari was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed all kinds of sports.
Surviving in addition to his parents Noel and Donna, is his sisters, Jaanai and Danielle Pelle, both of Bushkill, and a host of extended family members.
Jabari's funeral service will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 North 9th Street, Stroudsburg. A public visitation will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Sand Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, in the Village of Shoemakers. In keeping with CDC, COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, only twenty-five people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and all are expected to wear a facemask.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono where online condolences can be made.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved