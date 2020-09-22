Jack Brennan

03/03/1937 - 08/04/2020

John "Jack" A. Brennan, age 83, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on August 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

Born in Philadelphia, Jack was the son to the late John and Marian Brennan, and brothers Eugene, Robert and Bernard.

Jack attended Drexel University and eventually founded Digital Resources, Inc.. He lived in Wanaque, NJ from 1972 with his wife Lynne and children Brian and Michael. From 2005 for the remainder of his life he lived in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was passionate about investing, and enjoyed golfing, spending time with close friends, and with his grandchildren Andrew and Natalie.

He is survived by his son Brian Brennan, wife Angela and grandchildren Andrew and Natalie Brennan of Springfield, VA, as well as brothers Eugene and Bernard.

No services are planned at this time due to Covid.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store