Jack Fellman
10/04/1943 - -3/07/2020
Jack Dimmig Fellman of Bedford, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. Jack was adored by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Wilkins Fellman, and 3 children Samantha Fellman Holbert, Jason Fellman and Daphne Fellman Harrington. His wife and children survive him with their families Joe, Acadia, Sierra, and Oak Holbert of Stroudsburg, Cheryl, Emma and Logan Fellman of Juneau, AK, and Patrick, Braydon and Jordan Harrington of Columbia, MD. They continue to live with the same enthusiasm and humor he had for life.
Jack graduated from East Stroudsburg High in 1961 and was voted most versatile for his athletic prowess and musicality. He was a star quarterback, sang and played piano, baritone, tenor sax, and clarinet. He was the youngest of 5 children to Russell and Florence Fellman. They loved to play music around the piano and often at the Pocono resorts. Jack earned a Masters in Chemistry from Marshall University and played in the Army band, before being transferred to Walter Reed to do research toward a Ph.D. The Fellman's spent the next 25 years living, working and playing in 6 states, finally settling in NH. Jack and Kathy spent their last 25 years enjoying life together: hiking, biking, kayaking, enjoying nature, listening to live performances of Shostakovich, Barber, Stan Getz, Brubeck and the like and rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics!
Jack, never one to sit still, retired from the corporate world and founded Greener Chemistry so he could use his love for chemistry and the environment. His last two years were spent gallantly fighting the disease of cancer, even enjoying 30 minutes on his new recumbent trike 2 weeks prior to his passing. He is remembered for his warm smile, twinkling eyes, quick wit, generous nature, strong spirit and ability to fall and roll when needed!
There are no organized services planned for Jack but those who wish to celebrate him, take a walk in nature or watch ANY type of ballgame while eating ice cream or a bag of pretzels and have gratitude for him. He had gratitude for those who were a part of his life. Donations can be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra or New Hampshire Land Trust Coalition.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020